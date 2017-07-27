Netalogue Technologies Plc - Notice of AGM

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Netalogue Technologies plc ("the Company") will be held at 14:00 on Friday 15th September 2017 at Baglan Bay Innovation Centre, Central Avenue, Baglan Bay, West Glamorgan, SA12 7AX for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed, in the case of resolutions 1 to 4 (inclusive), as ordinary resolutions and, in the case of resolution 5, as a special resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. THAT the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 be received and adopted

2. THAT Andrew Robathan be re-appointed as per rotation of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association

3. THAT PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company and the Directors be authorised to fix their remuneration

4. THAT, in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 266 (the "2006 Act"), the

Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company or grant

rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to

an aggregate nominal amount of £400,000.00 provided that this authority shall, unless

renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the date falling 15

months after the date of the passing of this resolution and the conclusion of the subsequent

annual general meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry,

make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offer or

agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this resolution has expired.

This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the Directors in

accordance with section 551 of the 2006 Act.

Special Resolution

5. THAT, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 5 as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that this power shall be limited to:

(a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue or other issue in favour of the holders of ordinary shares where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of the ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held or deemed to be held by them, subject only to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, legal or practical problems arising in any overseas territory or by virtue of shares being represented by depository receipts, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange or any other matter whatsoever;

the allotment of equity securities for the purpose of any option, incentive or profit sharing scheme (whether or not an employees' share scheme as defined in the Companies Act 2006) being a scheme approved by shareholders in general meeting, and; the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) above) of securities for cash up to an aggregate nominal value of £400,000.00

And shall expire on the date which is 15 months after the date on which the resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Secretary

Cargil Management Services Limited



Dated: 26th July 2017





Registered Office :

Netalogue Technologies plc, Eastcastle House, 27-28 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8DH.

Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting

Entitlement to attend and vote

1. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of The Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company specifies that only those members registered on the Company's register of members 48 hours before the time of the Meeting shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Appointment of proxies

2. If you are a member of the Company at the time set out in note 1 above, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this notice of meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form.

3. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. Details of how to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or another person as your proxy using the proxy form are set out in the notes to the proxy form. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the Meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the Chairman) and give your instructions directly to them.

4. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact the Company's Registrar, Share Registrars' helpline on 01252 821390.

5. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.

6. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote.

To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: