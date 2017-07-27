Manila, Philippines and Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., (referred to below as "JCB") announced the launch of the first JCB Platinum Credit Card in the Philippines issued by BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), the largest bank in the country.The new high-end credit card was formally unveiled at an exclusive gathering attended by BDO and JCBI executives, and members of the press at UMU Restaurant, Dusit Thani Manila."The BDO JCB Platinum Credit Card offers a full suite of premier services, exclusive privileges and benefits custom-made for the discerning lifestyle and sophisticated taste of our elite cardholders. A must-have for travellers, especially those who frequently visit Japan," says Ms. Ma. Nannette R. Regala, BDO Senior Vice President and Consumer Lending Group Marketing Head.BDO worked closely with various well-known Japanese brands and establishments to create a platinum-grade program tailored fit to the needs and wants of the card's target clientele. While JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, leveraged on long established partnerships to provide a wide range of exclusive offers especially in Japan as well as overseas for JCB Cardholders to further strengthen the value proposition of BDO JCB Platinum Credit Card.According to Mr. Yuichiro Kadowaki, Senior Vice President of JCBI, "Combining BDO's expertise in customer relationships and dynamic local operations with JCB's global acceptance network, we can expect a synergistic effect that will offer both BDO and JCB the opportunity to further expand the credit card market in the Philippines. With over 55 years of experience in the credit card industry, as well as growing business and customer networking in Asia, we at JCB are striving to deliver even higher quality services to our cardholders in the Philippines."Apart from exclusive services in Japan, BDO JCB Platinum Credit Cardholders can also take advantage of the following privileges:- Complimentary access to select VIP airport lounges- Special rates for Airport Meeting Service- Up to Php20M Travel Insurance Coverage- 24/365 Platinum Concierge Desk for restaurant and golf course reservations, sightseeing, entertainment and support for credit card-related emergencies.For more details about BDO JCB Platinum Credit Card, log on to www.bdo.com.ph/personal/credit-cards/jcb/jcb-platinum.About BDOBDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking services. These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards and credit card services.In the credit card industry, BDO issues the most brands in the country, including corporate and tie-up cards with different companies.The bank likewise dominates the merchant acquiring business in the Philippines with BDO POS terminals being the only terminals in the industry to accept the six (6) credit card brands and all locally issued ATM/Debit Cards.For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.Contact:BDO Unibank Inc.Liza MontajesConsumer Lending Group - Marketing ServicesTel: 63 (02) 667-1679Email: montajes.liza@bdo.com.phAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.Note: Statistics in About JCB are as of March 2017.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://ph.jcb/Contact:JCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.