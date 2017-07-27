

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro rose to 2-1/2-year high of 1.1777 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 1.1177 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1733 and 1.1159, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound and the Canadian dollar, the euro edged up to 130.56, 0.8954 and 1.4628 from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.46, 0.8944 and 1.4606, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.18 against the euro, 1.12 against the franc, 131.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the pound and 1.49 against the loonie.



