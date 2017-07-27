sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,07 Euro		+1,12
+2,95 %
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,25
39,75
09:03
39,131
39,264
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC39,07+2,95 %