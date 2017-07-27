

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its net income for the second-quarter rose 2% to $17.1 million from the prior year's $16.8 million, due to the lower income tax expense.



Earnings per share were US$0.23, up 5% over the second-quarter of 2016 and underlying EPS of US$0.36, up 6% over last year.



Underlying net income was up 4% year-on-year also as a result of the lower underlying income tax expense.



Operating profit in Q2 2017 was US$20.0 million, down 13% year-on-year. The decrease was due to the increase in R&D expense partially offset by the higher gross margin.



Revenue in the second-quarter 2017 was up 4% year-on-year to US$255.5 million. All four operational business segments delivered year-on-year revenue growth. Mobile Systems was up 2% year-on-year due to higher sales volumes.



Based our current visibility, the company anticipates revenue for the third-quarter of 2017 to be in the range of US$340 million-US$370 million.



'Good business momentum and a strong pipeline of key product launches in the second half of the year, give us confidence in expecting 2017 to be a year of good revenue growth,' the company said.



In line with the revenue performance, the company expects gross margin for third-quarter 2017 and the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with the full year 2016.



