

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders declined 11.3 percent to 1,22 billion euros from last year's 1.38 billion euros. Earnings per share fell 16.2 percent to 1.40 euros from 1.67 euros a year ago.



On a continuing operations basis, income declined to 1.329 billion euros from 1.393 billion euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 1.23 euros, down from 1.60 euros last year.



Core earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.81 euros, compared to 2.07 euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT edged up 0.6 percent to 2.15 billion euros.



EBITDA before special items was nearly flat at 3.056 billion euros, compared to 3.054 billion euros last year.



Net sales grew 3 percent to 12.19 billion euros from 11.83 billion euros last year. Sales increased 1.9% at constant currency.



Sales of the Life Science businesses declined 2.8%. Pharmaceuticals posted sales growth of 4.4%.



