

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car output declined for the third consecutive month in June, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Thursday.



Car manufacturing dropped 13.7 percent to 136,901 units in June. Output for domestic market declined 15.9 percent and that for exports slid 13.1 percent.



The third consecutive month of decline resulted in a 2.9 percent year-to-date dip in output. Nonetheless, the performance was the second highest for 12 years, SMMT said.



Production for export continued to support volumes in 2017 with overseas demand for British-built cars falling by only a marginal 0.9 percent during January to June period. On the other hand, demand from domestic market declined 9.5 percent.



According to the latest independent forecast, although there is much uncertainty, production is forecast to rally in the second half of 2017, the industry group said.



The industry called for government to put Brexit plans for automotive on the table to secure investment, jobs and growth.



'Brexit uncertainty is not helping investment and growth is stalling,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



'Investors need certainty so, at the very least, the UK must seek an interim deal which maintains single market and customs union membership until we have in place the complex new agreement sought with the EU,' Hawes, said.



