

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its net income, Group share, for the first half of 2017 rose 18.4 percent to 958 million euros from last year's 809 million euros.



Adjusted EBITA grew 8.3 percent from the year-ago period to 1.72 billion euros and rose 7 percent on an organic basis.



Revenues for the half year rose 3.7 percent to 12.17 billion euros from a restated 11.74 billion euros in the year-ago period. Organically, revenue rose 2.7 percent.



As announced by the Group on June 1, 2017, following the finalization of its sales of Telvent DTN to TBG AG, Schneider Electric intends to use the net proceeds from this transaction towards a share buyback program of around 1 billion euros ending June 2019.



Looking ahead, the Group expects the positive environment seen in the first half in its major end-markets to continue.



For fiscal 2017, the Group now targets organic revenue growth between +3% and +4% for the Group outside Infrastructure. For Infrastructure, the priority remains margin improvement.



For the year, the Group now targets the upper end of its initial +20 to +50 bps target range for the organic adjusted EBITA margin improvement.



