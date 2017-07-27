

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Monthly NAV Update for June 2017



27 July 2017



NB Private Equity Partners Limited ('NBPE' or the 'Company'), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value ('NAV') for the month ended 30 June 2017.



Key Highlights



* Monthly and annual NAV development: Month 30 Jun-17 30 Jun-17 YTD LTM



Total return NAV development 1.0% 2.9% 14.0% per Share[1]



NAV development per Share 1.0% 1.2% 10.2%



* 30 June 2017 NAV per Share of $16.10 (£12.36) increased $0.06 (-£0.08) from $16.04 (£12.44) NAV per Share at 31 May 2017



* NBPE's NAV increase of $3.2 million during the month included:



* $4.2 million increase of unrealised gains attributable to the receipt of new valuation information, or $0.09 per share * $0.6 million decrease of other unrealised losses, or $0.01 per share, attributable to public securities, mark-to-market gains and realised adjustments * $0.6 million was attributable to positive foreign exchange adjustments at the portfolio company level, or $0.01 per share * $1.1 million of accrued cash and payment in kind ('PIK') interest from the income investment portfolio, or $0.02 per share * $2.1 million decrease in NAV attributable to value changes to other assets and liabilities during the month



Portfolio Valuation



The value of NBPE's private equity portfolio as of 30 June 2017 was based on the following information[2]:



* 30% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 June 2017



* 19% in private direct investments * 9% in public securities * 2% in credit-related fund investments



* 4% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 April 2017



* 4% in private direct investments



* 66% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 March 2017



* 52% in private direct investments * 14% in fund investments



Portfolio Commentary



During June, NBPE funded two new equity co-investments in USI insurance, a leading insurance brokerage and consulting firm, and in FV Hospital, a healthcare facility in Vietnam. NBPE received $20.2 million of distributions during June including $4.8 million from income investments, driven primarily from the sale of a healthcare credit investment, as well as principal and interest income. Fund investments distributed $14.5 million during the month, which included approximately $6.1 million of proceeds received from the sale of AdvancePierre Foods, a portfolio company of OCM Principal Opportunities Fund IV. In addition, NBPE also received $5.1 million of proceeds received from NB Crossroads Fund XVII and Fund XVIII during June.



Subsequent to this reporting period in July, Trilantic Capital Partners announced the acquisition of Ortholite, an equity co-investment alongside Blue Point Capital Partners and NBPE valued the investment at 30 June 2017 at the expected proceeds at closing.



For further information, please contact:



NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593



Neustria Partners +44 20 3021 2580 Nick Henderson Nick.Henderson@neustriapartners.com Robert Bailhache Robert.Bailhache@neustriapartners.com Charles Gorman Charles.Gorman@neustriapartners.com



ABOUT NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam and the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.



ABOUT NEUBERGER BERMAN Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages equities, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund portfolios for institutions and advisors worldwide. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 1,900 professionals, as of June 30, 2017. The company was named the #1 firm in Pensions & Investments 2016 Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $271 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.



[1] Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown. [2] Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager's valuation policy. While some valuation data is as of 30 April 2017 and 31 March 2017, the Manager's analysis and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this approximates fair value at 30 June 2017.



Monthly NAV June 2017: http://hugin.info/137843/R/2123286/809775.pdf



