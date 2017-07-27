

Crossword appoints General Sir Nick Houghton, former Chief of the Defence Staff, British Armed Forces, as Senior Adviser



Crossword Cybersecurity plc (NEX:CCS, 'Crossword'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of General Sir Nick Houghton GCB CBE, former Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces as a Senior Adviser.



General Sir Nick Houghton brings unparalleled experience across both government and business. In July 2013, General Houghton assumed the appointed position of Chief of the Defence Staff of the British armed Forces retiring in 2016. Previously General Houghton was Vice Chief of the Defence Staff from May 2009.



Educated at Sandhurst and Oxford, General Houghton commanded 1st Battalion The Green Howards and an Infantry Brigade in Northern Ireland. Following his retirement from the army General Houghton became the 160th Constable of the Tower of London and a Trustee of Historic Royal Palaces.



Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword said: 'Crossword is delighted to appoint a Senior Adviser of General Sir Nick Houghton's stature. General Houghton's strategic understanding of global security challenges is unparalleled'.



General Sir Nick Houghton said: 'Crossword's role in helping British universities commercialise their emerging cyber security intellectual property is very important and is addressing real world business problems - I am looking forward to helping Crossword achieve its full potential'.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security. Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



