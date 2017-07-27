

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their U.S. and Asian peers higher on Thursday after the latest Fed policy statement expressed concerns about low inflation while offering little specifics about the U.S. central bank's plan to unwind its bloated balance sheet.



Corporate results may also sway market sentiment as investors react to earnings from bigwig companies such as Airbus Group, Nokia, Deutsche Bank, Arcelor Mittal and Nestle.



Asian stocks are broadly higher as investors viewed the Fed's statement and language as being slightly dovish.



Bond yields fell and the dollar hit a 13-month low against a basket of currencies after the Fed said it would start to sell its $4.25 trillion holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-related debt 'relatively soon.'



Oil prices hovered near eight-week highs while gold hit a six-week high amid the slump in the dollar. Meanwhile, Russia warned of retaliatory measures after the U.S. House of Representatives backed new sanctions on Moscow.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with consumer confidence figures from Germany awaited later in the day. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen at 10.6 in August, unchanged from July.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains, with all three benchmarks finishing at fresh record highs, buoyed by robust housing data, a rally in oil prices and Boeing' turnaround results.



The Dow rose half a percent, the S&P 500 ended flat and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent.



European markets also finished higher on Wednesday, thanks to solid U.K. GDP data and a slew of positive earnings updates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent, the German DAX gained 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.



