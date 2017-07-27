Storm Therapeutics and Evotec to exploit RNA modulating enzymes for novel epigenetic drug discovery

Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today an integrated drug discovery collaboration with STORM Therapeutics ("STORM") to develop new small molecule epigenetic drugs for oncology and other therapeutic areas. The focus will be on a range of newly discovered RNA modulating enzyme targets.

Evotec and STORM have been collaborating since 2016 in high-throughput screening and structural biology to identify hits against two of Storm's RNA modulating targets. The agreement has been expanded to support STORM's chemistry efforts on additional novel targets. Evotec will use its broad drug discovery platform to develop the compounds against these novel RNA targets.

STORM was founded based on pioneering work in the Kouzarides Miska labs at the University of Cambridge to tackle diseases through drugging of RNA modulating enzymes. STORM is the only company harnessing the power of RNA epigenetics as a new area of important biology.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are excited to be part of this extended drug discovery collaboration with STORM which is targeting this novel class of RNA modulating enzymes. This integrated drug discovery collaboration showcases our industry leading drug discovery platform and expertise and shows how it can be applied to the most novel drug targets."

Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics, added: "We are very happy to further expand this relationship with Evotec. At STORM, our vision is to become the world's first company to deliver a disease-modifying agent that works by targeting RNA modulating enzymes. The combination of our understanding of the unique biology of our multiple targets and the infrastructure we have in place with Evotec will enable us to accelerate the development of novel small molecule drug candidates."

RNA AND RNA EPIGENETICS

RNA (ribonucleic acid) is the only direct product of the human genome and as mRNA acts as the template for the synthesis of all proteins, the molecular machines of the cell. RNA is also known to be a key player in cellular decision-making, particularly in the form of non-coding RNA (ncRNA) such as microRNA, piRNA and long non-coding RNA. Almost all of this RNA is chemically modified: over 100 different chemical modifications have been identified to date, catalysed by several large families of RNA-modifying enzymes. The discovery of reversible chemical modifications of RNA and their role in changing RNA activity and regulating key processes within the cell gave rise to the concept of RNA epigenetics. There is a growing understanding of the importance of RNA modifications in the development of cancer and other diseases, providing a wealth of novel therapeutic targets for drug discovery.

ABOUT STORM THERAPEUTICS

STORM Therapeutics is a University of Cambridge spin-out, translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. For further information about STORM Therapeutics please go to www.stormtherapeutics.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC

AG Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

