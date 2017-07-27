

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Casino (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported a first-half net loss from continuing operations, Group share, of 78 million euros compared to a loss of 188 million euros, prior year. Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share, was 48 million euros compared to 56 million euros, last year. Underlying earnings per share rose to 0.05 euros from 0.03 euros. Consolidated trading profit was up 65.6%, led by the upturn in profitability in France.



First-half consolidated net sales were 18.60 billion euros compared to 16.95 billion euros, a year ago. Net sales rose 3.1% on an organic basis.



Looking forward, the Group revised its guidance for the growth in consolidated trading profit up to at least 20%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX