

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French dairy giant Danone SA (DANOY.PK) reported an 11 perecnt increase in net income, Group share for the first half of 2017 on higher sales and confirmed its full-year outlook.



For the first half of 2017, net income, Group share, increased 11 percent to 977 million euros from 880 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share rose 10 percent to 1.57 euros from 1.43 euros last year.



Recurring net income, Group share, totaled 1.05 billion euros, up from 935 million euros last year. Recurring earnings per share rose to 1.69 euros from 1.52 euros last year.



Sales for the first half rose 9.7 percent from last year to 12.13 billion euros. Like-for-like sales increased 0.4 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Danone confirmed its outlook.



The company targets to deliver a double-digit recurring earnings per share growth at constant exchange rate for 2017, based on a moderate like-for-like New Danone sales growth and a sustained recurring operating margin improvement on a like-for-like New Danone basis.



