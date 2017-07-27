

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half own-sourced copper production declined 9 percent to 642.9 thousand tonnes from last year's 703 thousand tonnes.



The decline reflected a transition to mining a greater portion of copper/zinc ores at Antamina, temporary lower copper grades at Antapaccay, the effects of wet weather at Mutanda resulting in reduced ore throughput, and lower production / pit stability issues at Alumbrera as it nears end of life.



Own-sourced zinc production of 570.8 thousand tonnes was up 13%, reflecting the Antamina increase and generally solid performances across the portfolio.



Own-sourced nickel production declined 10 percent to 51.2 thousand tonnes due to scheduled maintenance at Murrin and INO, partly offset by the stabilising and improving performance at Koniambo.



Attributable ferrochrome production increased 10% and coal production was up 4%.



In the first half, production of lead declined 4 percent. Gold and silver production increased 11% and 4 percent, respectively.



Glencore's oil entitlement production interest of 2.6 million barrels was down 39%, reflecting natural field decline with no drilling activity.



Further, the company said that its full year 2017 Marketing EBIT guidance range increased to $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, compared to previous estimate of $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX