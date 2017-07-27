

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in August, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Thursday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 in August from 10.6 in July. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.6.



Both the economic and the income expectations advanced once again in July, while the tendency to buy declined somewhat from June.



Suggesting that the economy will develop in the course of the year, the economic expectations index climbed 3.3 points to a three-year high of 44.6.



The income indicator increased 0.7 points to 60.9 points in July. Never since reunification has a better value been measured, GfK said.



The tendency to buy index dropped 3.1 points to 54.8 in July. Nonetheless, consumption was underpinned by a very weak saving rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX