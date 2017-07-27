Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-27 08:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 26 July 2017 the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate has signed an agreement on the sale of 3,000 square metres of office and warehouse premises on Kirtimu Street in Vilnius. The value of the transaction is EUR 1 million.



The property on Kirtimu Street was valued at EUR 0.8 million at the end of 2016, so the transaction will have a positive impact of EUR 0.2 million on 2017 results.



After the sale of the property on Kirtimu Street, INVL Baltic Real Estate will hold real estate with an area of 55 thousand square metres and a value, based on valuation at the end of 2016, of EUR 51.5 million



The company manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office and commercial premises at the Vilnius Gates complex in the Lithuanian capital, the IBC Business Centre near Konstitucijos Avenue, office buildings in the Old Town on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaures Miestelis, and the Dommo Business Park manufacturing, warehouse and office complex beside the Riga bypass.



The person authorised to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com