

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its second-quarter income attributable to shareholders climbed 31 percent to $1.55 billion from last year's $1.18 billion. Basic earnings per share grew 27 percent to $0.19 from $0.03 last year.



On current cost of supplies or CCS basis, earnings attributable to shareholders soared to $1.92 billion from $239 million a year ago. Basic CCS earnings per share were $0.23, higher than $0.03 last year.



Adjusted CCS earnings were $3.60 billion, compared to $1.05 billion last year. Adjusted basic CCS earnings per share were $0.44, compared to $0.13 a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter climbed to $72.13 billion from last year's $58.42 billion.



Global liquids realised price climbed 16 percent and Global natural gas realised price grew 31 percent.



Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said, 'Shell's strong results this quarter show that we are reshaping the company following the integration of BG.... The external price environment and energy sector developments mean we will remain very disciplined, with an absolute focus on the four levers within our control, namely capital efficiency, costs, new project delivery, and divestments. I am confident that we are on track to deliver a world-class investment to our shareholders.'



Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the company expects Integrated Gas production volumes to be positively impacted by some 60 thousand boe/d mainly associated with the start-up of Gorgon, partly offset by higher expected maintenance in the LNG plants.



Compared with last year, Upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 190 thousand boe/d associated with completed divestments and others.



Earnings are expected to be positively impacted by some 90 thousand boe/d associated with restored production in Nigeria; however, security conditions remain sensitive.



