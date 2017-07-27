

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) reported profit before tax of 803 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2017 compared to 752 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity shareholders of the parent company increased to 695 million pounds or 40.0 pence per share from 666 million pounds or 38.7 pence. Adjusted earnings per share was 60.4 pence compared to 62.6 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 12.92 billion pounds from 11.96 billion pounds, a year ago. Revenue growth was 10% on a comparable 52 week basis; and 5% growth at constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX