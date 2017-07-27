

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income group share was $2.04 billion, down 2 percent from last year's $2.09 billion.



However, adjusted net income was $2.47 billion or $0.97 per share, compared to $2.17 billion or $0.90 per share a year ago. In euro terms, adjusted earnings per share were 0.88 euros, compared to 0.79 euros last year.



Sales for the quarter rose to $39.92 billion from $37.22 billion in the year-ago period.



Hydrocarbon production was 2,500 kboe/d in the quarter, 3 percent higher than last year.



Brent price rose 9 percent to $49.6 per barrel, and average hydrocarbon price increased 8 percent to $35.5 per barrels of oil equivalent.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 0.62 euro per share, payable in January 2018.



