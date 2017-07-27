Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-07-27 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Within the framework of the authorisation obtained from the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2017 to acquire no more than 10 per cent of the shares in Bilia AB, the Board of Directors has resolved to initiate the buy-back of own shares. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting in April 2018.



-- Before the start of the buy-back, Bilia owns none of its own shares. The number of outstanding shares is 102,799,952. -- No more than 1,250,000 shares will be repurchased. -- The buy-backs will take place on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange at a price that lies within the price range recorded at any given time, by which is meant the range between the share's highest and lowest selling price. -- The buy-backs will begin on 8 August 2017 and take place subject to existing rules.



The purpose of the buy-backs is to optimise Bilia's capital structure and, should the occasion arise, to use shares as a means of payment for future acquisitions.



Gothenburg, 27 July 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



For further information please contact Per Avander, CEO, or Gunnar Blomkvist, CFO, Bilia AB, tel: +46 10 497 70 00.



