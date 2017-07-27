Regulatory News:

Shareholders' equity 1Changes in shareholders' equity without any impact on net income

H1 2017 results :

Internet revenues: €323 million, +1% 1

EBITDA2: €91 million, -18%1, EBITDA3 to revenue margin of 24%

Outlook for 2017 revised downward :

Internet revenue growth: +1% to +3% 1

EBITDA2: €200 million

As announced, the Internet growth of this last quarter has been impacted negatively by uncertainty related to the financial restructuring of end 2016. Furthermore, the sales order dynamic has been slowed down over recent weeks by a slower adoption of our higher value Search products, which will ultimately make our audiences more profitable. The engaged action plan to foster these new solution adoption by our clients give early positive signs. At the same time, our Digital Marketing offerings continue to be a source of strong growth.

The Board of Directors welcomes the quality of the candidates for the position of SoLocal's CEO and will be able to announce the name of the new CEO at the end of the summer.

1 In H1 2017 vs H1 2016 (scope: continued activities)

2 Total recurring EBITDA (Internet Print Voice)

3 EBITDA to revenue margin : EBITDA total revenues, before non recurring items

I. Revenues and EBITDA

The Board of Directors approved the Group's consolidated accounts as of 30 June 2017.

In millions of euros H1 2016 H1 2017 Change Internet revenues 322 323 +1% Local Search 243 235 -3% Number of visits (in million) 1,206 1,256 +4% ARPA1 (in €) 485 492 +1% Number of clients (in thousand) 501 477 -5% Digital Marketing 78 88 +13% Penetration rate (in number of clients) 23% 24% +1pt Print Voice revenues 83 62 -25% Revenues 405 386 -5%

1 Average Revenue Per Advertiser

The Group recorded revenues of €386 million in H1 2017, down -5% vs H1 2016.

Internet revenues of €323 million in H1 2017 were up +1% vs H1 2016, the strong Digital Marketing growth being partly offset by short-term decrease of Local Search.

Audience growth : a steady audience growth of +4% in H1 2017 vs H1 2016, of which a mobile audience growth of +17% 1

: a steady audience growth of +4% in H1 2017 vs H1 2016, of which a mobile audience growth of +17% Local search revenues: -3% in H1 2017 vs H1 2016

Local Search ARPA3 +1%1, a growth slowdown related to the end of offering upgrade effect and to the impact of financial restructuring on commercial activity in Q4 2016

Client base: -5%1, slowdown of client base decrease reflecting the early improvement of retention

Digital Marketing revenues: +13%1, acceleration of Digital Marketing with great successes of Booster contact and Sites privilèges (high-end websites) offerings. The Digital Marketing revenues represent 27% of Internet revenues this half-year.

Print Voice revenues of €62 million in H1 2017 decreased by -25% vs H1 2016. This business accounts for 16% of total revenues this half-year.

In millions of euros H1 2016 H1 2017 Change Internet recurring EBITDA 90 81 -9% EBITDA revenue margin 28% 25% -3 pts Print Voice recurring EBITDA 22 10 -56% EBITDA revenue margin 27% 15% -11 pts Recurring EBITDA 112 91 -18% EBITDA revenue margin 28% 24% -4 pts

Note: Table concerning the continued activities

Recurring EBITDAwas €91 million in H1 2017, down -18% vs H1 2016 (the EBITDA to revenue margin reached 24% in H1 2017, down by 4 points vs H1 2016), mainly due to the reduction of Print Voice contribution (EBITDA to revenue margin declined from 27% to 15% for this business line) and the Local Search revenue decrease, leading to a contraction of Internet EBITDA margin from 28% to 25%.

1 In H1 2017 vs H1 2016 (scope: continued activities)

2EBITDA to revenue margin : EBITDA total revenues, before non recurring items



II. Net income and financial structure

In millions of euros H1 2016 1 H1 2017 Change Recurring EBITDA 112 91 -18% Depreciation and amortisation 1 (27) (30) +11% Net financial expense before debt restructuring (37) (11) +71% Corporate income tax 1 (21) (21) -2% Recurring income 27 29 +11% Contribution to net income from non recurring items (1) (2) +37% Net gain from debt restructuring 278 na Net income 25 306 na

1 restated for the retrospective application of IAS 20 concerning the CIR

Depreciation and amortisation amounted to -€30 million in H1 2017, up +11% vs H1 2016, mainly related to the launch of new intelligent search engine.

The financial result before debt restructuring was -€11 million in H1 2017an improvement of +71% compared to H1 2016, mainly resulting from debt reduction.

Corporate income tax amounted to -€21 million in H1 2017, a decrease of 2% vs H1 2016.

Recurring income from continued activities amounted to €29 million in H1 2017, up +11% compared to H1 2016.

In H1 2017, the group recorded a net gain of €278 million resulting from the restructuring of its debt. This gain resulted mainly from a positive non-monetary difference of €298 million (without any tax impact) between the carrying amount of the debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value of these instruments in accordance with IFRIC 19.

The Group's net income totalled €306 million in H1 2017, compared to net income of €25 million in H1 2016.

Net debt3 totalled €355 million as of 30 June 2017. The financial leverage covenant was 1.71x at this date.

The Group's net cash flow from continued activities was -€46 million in H1 2017, -€14m excluding 2016 interests related to the debt before financial restructuring (€32 million), down €48m reflecting an increase of corporate income tax paid, the decrease of EBITDA and a temporarily higher deterioration of working capital needs related to the product mix evolution.

As of 30 June 2017, the Group had a net cash position of €48 million4.

1 Net debt is the gross financial debt plus or minus the fair net asset value of asset and/or liability derivative instruments used for cash flow hedging purposes, minus cash and cash equivalents.

III. Outlook

The sales order trend slowed down in Q2 2017. Indeed, the upgrade of our customers' Search offerings towards higher value products, which will ultimately make our audiences more profitable, takes longer than originally planned. Expenses and investments are managed accordingly.

Therefore, the Group revised downward its outlook for 2017

2016 2017 former new outlook outlook Internet revenue growth +1% +3% to +5% +1% to +3% EBITDA1 €229m €210 to 225m = €200m

1 Total recurring EBITDA (Internet Print Voice)

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

3 Net debt is the gross financial debt plus or minus the fair net asset value of asset and/or liability derivative instruments used for cash flow hedging purposes, minus cash and cash equivalents.

4 Net of bank overdrafts

IV. AppendicesConsolidated Income Statement

In million euros As at 30 June 2016 As at 30 June 2017 Total Recurring Non recurring Total Recurring Non recurring Change Recurring Revenues 405 405 386 386 -5% Net external expenses (105) (105) (101) (101) -4% Staff expenses (188) (188) (193) (193) 3% Recurring EBITDA 112 112 91 91 -18% EBITDA 110 112 (2) 88 91 (3) -18% Depreciation and amortization (27) (27) (30) (30) 11% Operating income 83 85 (2) 58 61 (3) -28% Net gain from debt restructuring as at 13 March 2017 266 266 na Other financial income 1 1 na Financial expenses (38) (38) (11) (11) -71% Financial income (37) (37) 255 (11) 266 71% Income before tax 46 48 (2) 313 50 263 5% Corporate income tax (21) (21) 1 (8) (21) 13 -2% Income for the period 25 27 (1) 306 29 276 11% (*) restated for the retrospective application of IAS 20 concerning the Crédit impôt recherche

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

In millions of euros H1 2016 H1 2017 Recurring EBITDA 112 91 Non monetary items included in EBITDA and other 0 (1) Net change in working capital (19) (30) Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (36) (26) Cash financial income (18) (41) Non recurring items (15) (11) Acquisition costs of shares Corporate income tax paid 11 (27) Net cash flow 35 (46) Increase (decrease) in borrowings and bank overdrafts 15 (270) Capital increase 273 Other 5 1 Net cash variation 54 (43) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 53 91 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 108 48

Consolidated Balance Sheet

In million of euros ASSETS 30-Jun-16 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 Total non-current assets 263 264 259 Net goodwill 95 96 96 Other net intangible fixed assets 126 128 127 Net tangible fixed assets 33 33 28 Other non-current assets of which deferred tax assets 8 7 8 Total current assets 489 506 402 Net trade accounts receivable 293 321 282 Acquisition costs of contracts 32 35 30 Prepaid expenses 12 6 9 Cash and cash equivalents 111 91 49 Other current assets 41 53 32 TOTAL ASSETS 752 769 660 LIABILITIES Total equity (1,310) (1,286) (511) Total non-current liabilities 122 127 517 Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives 3 1 399 Employee benefits (non-current) 100 88 103 Other non-current liabilities 20 38 15 Total current liabilities 1,941 1,928 654 Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings 1,177 1,186 7 Deferred income 435 408 370 Employee benefits (current) 100 116 98 Trade accounts payable 102 99 84 Other current liabilities 127 118 95 TOTAL LIABILITIES 752 769 660

