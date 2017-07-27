Fintech company welcomes Jonathan Knoll

Entersekt has welcomed Jonathan Knoll in his new role as country manager for Central Europe. Operating out of Munich, Germany, Knoll will head operations and manage business development in the region, where the global leader in push authentication and omni-channel security already counts several significant institutional customers.

Knoll has over 25 years of experience in business development, marketing, strategy, and sales in the United States and Europe. As an industry expert, he has broad knowledge of the digital payments and financial services industries.

Prior to joining Entersekt, Knoll was director of financial services strategic partnerships at PayPal, where he was responsible for the strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions in the United States and EMEA. For PayPal, Knoll co-developed the global FI Playbook and bank partnership strategy, and negotiated contracts with leading global and regional banks and trading partners. He has also held a number of leadership positions at innovation-driven companies, such as S1 Corporation, Sun Microsystems, and Ziff Davis.

"Digitization, more sophisticated hacking attacks, and regulations like PSD2 are forcing banks to search for new authentication solutions that are absolutely secure but at the same time offer the highest level of user-friendliness," said Knoll. "Entersekt's technology is the perfect mixture of both. It already protects millions of devices and transactions every day and meets the most stringent regulatory requirements worldwide. I am excited to support Entersekt's continued success in Europe."

"We are delighted to have won such a qualified industry expert for Entersekt, which will give new impetus to our growth specifically in the DACH region as well as the rest of Central Europe," said Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt.

Knoll holds a Bachelor's degree in psychology and German, as well as a Master's degree in International Management.

About Entersekt

Entersekt is an innovator in push-based authentication and app security. The company's one-of-a-kind approach harnesses the power of digital certificate technology with the convenience of mobile phones to provide financial services companies and their customers with full protection from online fraud. Built on open technologies for high availability, scalability, and simple integration, Entersekt's patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the world's most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services. For more information on Entersekt, visit www.entersekt.com.

