LVNL and Aireon Sign Agreement to Evaluate Space-Based ADS-B in Dutch Airspace

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) will work on a concept of operations to improve efficiency in the Amsterdam Flight Information Region including the North Sea.

MCLEAN, Virginia, July 27,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), the Dutch Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). LVNL operates the Amsterdam Flight Information Region (FIR), which extends above Dutch territory and a large part of the North Sea. LVNL will collaborate with Aireon to assess how space-based ADS-B can act as a more efficient and cost-effective secondary and contingency air traffic surveillance system in their terrestrial airspace. In addition, it will investigate Aireon's ability to provide real-time position updates in areas like the North Sea where LVNL has significant helicopter operations for oil and gas.

LVNL operates in one of Europe's busiest FIRs, which includes Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, third largest airport in Europe by market share as of 2016, and features 322 direct worldwide destinations offered by 108 different airlines, including home carrier KLM. In 2016, LVNL managed approximately 590,000 aircraft movements in the Netherlands. LVNL will work with Aireon to develop a comprehensive concept of operations for the deployment of space-based ADS-B. A benefits analysis will also be created to fully understand the cost-savings LVNL can provide to stakeholders and customers.

"LVNL is collaborating with Aireon to see if we can take advantage of the innovation of space-based ADS-B," said Marcel Bakker, General Manager Systems and Infrastructure, LVNL. "We believe the AireonSM service will become an important augmentation to existing air traffic surveillance technologies to improve availability and efficiency to our customers. LVNL wants to ensure that all the stakeholders benefit from this best-in-class technology."

"The dense, complex Dutch airspace and high traffic volume requires LVNL to consistently focus on increasing efficiency and safety through innovation," said Cyriel Kronenburg, vice president, aviation services, Aireon. "Aireon is pleased to work with LVNL to determine the applicability of space-based ADS-B in the Amsterdam FIR and add to improving overall infrastructure efficiency in the Netherlands."

Aireon announced on 25 June 2017 the successful launch and deployment of the second batch of 10 Iridium® NEXT satellites, carrying its space-based ADS-B payloads. The second launch increased the total number of Aireon payloads in orbit to 20, with another 55 set for space in a series of six additional launches planned over the next twelve months.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon will harness next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that are currently ground-based and, for the first time ever, extend their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Real-time ADS-B surveillance will cover oceanic, polar and remote regions, as well as augment existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), ENAV and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon will have an operational, global, space-based air traffic surveillance system by 2018. For more information about Aireon, visit www.aireon.com.

About Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL)

Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) is in charge of providing air traffic control services in the civil airspace of the Netherlands. Each year we handle more than 590.000 flights safe and efficient. LVNL is integrated into the Central European Functional Airspace Block (FABEC) and employs around 900 people. LVNL provides air traffic control services for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Groningen Airport Eelde, Maastricht Aachen Airport and en-route. For more information about LVNL, visit www.lvnl.nl/en.

