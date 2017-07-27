Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has published its Financial Report - 1st half 2017.
The document is available at:
http://www.total.com/en/investors/results-and-outlook
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com
