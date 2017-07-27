

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to equity shareholders was $1.42 billion, compared to last year's loss of $813 million. Earnings per share were $1.09, compared to loss of $0.63 a year ago.



Underlying earnings were $1.54 billion or $1.19 per share, compared to $698 million or $0.54 per share a year ago.



The company generated underlying EBITDA of $4.12 billion, a 68% increase from prior year's $2.45 billion. Average market prices increased by 30%, contributing favourably to underlying EBITDA by $1.5 billion.



Revenue climbed to $12.12 billion from last year's $9.94 billion. Total De Beers revenue decreased 4% to $3.1 billion, driven by lower rough diamond revenue.



Production volumes increased by 9%. The realised prices for metallurgical coal and Kumba's iron ore increased by 151% and 29% respectively, partially offset by a 12% decrease in the average realised price for rough diamonds.



Further, the company said it resumed dividend at 48 US cents per share for the first half, equal to 40% of first half underlying earnings.



Looking beyond the first six months of 2017, Anglo American said it will continue to focus on improving the performance of its operations in order to convert production volumes and further improved costs into consistent cash flow generation.



