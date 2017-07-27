sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,90 Euro		+0,39
+2,89 %
WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,785
13,865
09:31
13,828
13,857
09:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13,90+2,89 %