

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes Coral Group plc (LCL.L), in its post close trading update for the period January 1 - June 30, reported 1 percent growth in total Group net revenue, and said it is on track to meet its expectations for the full year.



Total Group operating profit for half year is expected to be within the range of 153.3 million pounds - 158.3 million pounds - 4% to 7% ahead of last year.



Digital net revenue was 17 percent ahead of last year and sports net revenue was 25 percent ahead. Gaming net revenue was up 11 percent.



UK Retail net revenue was 6 percent behind last year and European Retail net revenue was 1 percent behind last year.



The Group added that synergy guidance is increased 150 million pounds from 100 million pounds, driven primarily by further cost savings identified through procurement, IT and the harmonising of horse racing gross win margins across the UK Retail brands.



