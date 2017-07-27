Friday Night Inc. and SuicideGirls Cannabis Enter Into LOI to Expand Market Presence with an Exclusive License for the State of Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Friday Night Inc. (Friday Night or the Company) (CNSX: TGIF) (FSE: 1QF) (OTC PINK: VPGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the LOI) with one of California's most popular cannabis brands, SuicideGirls Cannabis (SGC), to expand their brand into Nevada.

The SuicideGirls Cannabis Highlights

One of the fastest growing cannabis brands in California

Launched in 2017, and they are in approximately 200 dispensaries in California

One of the largest social media presences of any cannabis brand

SuicideGirls is the largest alternative community on the internet, with over 6.7M Instagram followers

Transaction Highlights

Friday Night Inc. will acquire an exclusive license for the SGC product line-up for all of Nevada;

Friday Night Inc. will have the option to create a SuicideGirls vape lounge in the city of Las Vegas;

AMA will be the exclusive provider/distributor for all SGC products and events in Nevada; and

Friday Night Inc. will have a "right of first refusal" for the exclusive license for the Canadian Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, once new regulations permit operations there

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, in exchange for a 15% production royalty on gross sales and the issuance of 1 million common shares in the capital of the Company (Common Shares), Friday Night, through its 91% owned subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association LC (AMA), will be the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of all SGC products within the State of Nevada. In addition, at such time as Canadian law permits, Friday Night will be granted exclusive rights to sell, manufacture and distribute SGC products in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta upon the issuance of a further 500,000 Common Shares. If and when AMA is granted a license to establish a "Vape Lounge" in the City of Las Vegas in which SGC products may be legally consumed, Friday Night has agreed to issue a further 500,000 Common Shares. The term of the licensing arrangement is three years and may be renewed by the parties for additional one-year terms.

A representative of SuicideGirls stated, "With the success of what we have seen with the SuicideGirls Cannabis brand in California, and Nevada recently going recreational, Las Vegas is the obvious next move for SGC. SuicideGirls has a huge presence in Las Vegas, and we are thrilled to partner with the outstanding Friday Night team to help extend our brand to our first new market outside of California."

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company, which owns and controls cannabis and hemp based assets in Las Vegas Nevada. The company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding these operations within and outside of the state.

About SuicideGirls Cannabis

SuicideGirls, the largest alternative community on the internet is now one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in California. In 2017, SuicideGirls Cannabis introduced their new effect based line of Cannabis vape Cartridges: Chill, Hustle, and Zero. Chill is an indica, specifically formulated to calm the mind and body. Hustle is a Sativa, that was created to boost energy and creativity. Zero is a hybrid that contains THCV, a compound found in cannabis that suppresses hunger, and gives the user a feeling of focus & clarity.

For further information please contact:



Joe Bleackley, Corporate Communications

604-674-4756

Joe@FridayNightInc.com

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the entering into a definitive agreement, the future exercise of the option regarding the vape lounge and the regulatory environment in Canada. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including failure to enter into a definitive agreement, inability to attract new customers in Nevada as a result of the license, the inability of the Company to take advantage of the license arrangement and various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Friday Night undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the Canadian Securities Exchange.

SOURCE: Friday Night Inc.