

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) reported first-half profit before tax of 2.54 billion pounds, up 4 percent from 2.45 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group noted that its statutory profit before tax was higher despite an additional 1 billion pounds of conduct charges in the second quarter.



However, profit attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased to 1.39 billion pounds from 1.59 billion pounds last year. Earnings per share declined to 2.0 pence from 2.3 pence last year.



Underlying profit was 4.49 billion pounds, which was 8 percent higher than 4.16 billion pounds in the same period last year.



Total income was 9.27 billion pounds, which was 4 percent higher than in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 2 percent, while other income increased 8 percent.



Net interest income increased 2 percent to 5.93 billion pounds. Net interest margin rose to 2.82 percent from 2.74 percent last year.



Lloyds Banking updated its 2017 guidance for net interest margin and asset quality ratio, and reaffirmed all other guidance. The company now projects net interest margin to be close to 2.85 percent and asset quality ratio to be less than 20 basis points, including MBNA.



Lloyds Banking declared an interim ordinary dividend of 1.0 pence per share, up 18 percent.



