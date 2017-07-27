

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported that its profit for the second-quarter profit attributable to Owners of the parent was $477 million, compared to a loss of $3 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per $0.25 Ordinary Share was $0.38, compared to break even per share in the previous year.



Core earnings per share was $0.87, up 5 percent from last year.



Profit before tax was $492 million compared to a loss of $30 million in the prior year.



Total revenue for the quarter dropped to $5.051 billion from $5.603 billion last year.



The Board has recommended an unchanged first interim dividend of $0.90 per Ordinary Share.



The company confirmed its financial guidance for 2017. The company continues to expect total revenue to decline a low to mid single-digit percentage and core earnings per share to decline a low to mid teens percentage for the full year.



Separately, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., announced that they have entered a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca's Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types. Lynparza is an innovative, first-in-class oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor currently approved for BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer in multiple lines of treatment.



Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca and Merck will share the development and commercialisation costs for Lynparza and selumetinib monotherapy and non-PD-L1/PD-1 combination therapy opportunities. Gross profits from Lynparza and selumetinib Product Sales generated through monotherapies or combination therapies will be shared equally.



Merck will fund all development and commercialisation costs of Keytruda in combination with Lynparza or selumetinib. AstraZeneca will fund all development and commercialisation costs of Imfinzi in combination with Lynparza or selumetinib.



AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture Lynparza and selumetinib.



As part of the agreement, Merck will pay AstraZeneca up to $8.5 billion in total consideration, including $1.6 billion upfront, $750 million for certain license options and up to $6.15 billion contingent upon successful achievement of future regulatory and sales milestones. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca anticipates approximately $1 billion to be recorded under Externalisation Revenue in 2017.



AstraZeneca will book all Product Sales of Lynparza and selumetinib; gross profits due to Merck under the collaboration will be recorded under Cost of Sales. The initial, regulatory and commercial milestone payments will be recorded under Externalisation Revenue. The transaction does not impact AstraZeneca's 2017 financial guidance.



In a separte press release, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced progression-free survival (PFS) results for the Phase III MYSTIC trial, a randomised, open-label, multi-centre, global trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) monotherapy or Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab versus platinum-based standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in previously-untreated patients with metastatic (Stage IV) 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer.



The combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab did not meet the primary endpoint of improving PFS compared to SoC in patients whose tumours express PD-L1 on 25% or more of their cancer cells.



As a secondary endpoint, although not formally tested, Imfinzi monotherapy would not have met a pre-specified threshold of PFS benefit over SoC in this disease setting.



The trial will continue to assess two additional primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) for Imfinzi monotherapy and OS for the Imfinzi plus tremelimumab combination. Final OS data from both primary endpoints are expected during the first half of 2018.



Separately, AstraZeneca announced that the Phase III FLAURA trial showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit with Tagrisso (osimertinib) compared to current 1st-line standard-of-care treatment (erlotinib or gefitinib) in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer.



