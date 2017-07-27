

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L) reported that its first-half net profit increased year-over-year to 691 million pounds or 34.0 pence per share from 558 million pounds or 26.9 pence per share, prior year. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 1.07 billion pounds from 920 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 40.5 pence compared to 34.0 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 3.72 billion pounds from 3.26 billion pounds, previous year. Underlying revenue growth was 4%.



Anthony Habgood, Chairman, said: 'Adjusted earnings per share in constant currencies and in euros grew at 8% in the first half of 2017 as RELX Group continued to execute well on its strategic priorities. Sterling adjusted earnings per share grew at 19% as a result of currency fluctuations. We have announced an interim dividend increase of 8% for RELX NV and 14% for RELX PLC.'



The Group said it will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017. The Group noted that its total full year dividend policy is unchanged.



