

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) Thursday posted a profit from operations of 6 million pounds for the third quarter, compared to loss of 25 million pounds last year. On an underlying basis, profit from operations surged to 19 million pounds from 2 million pounds last year.



Group revenue for the quarter grew 14 percent to 2.272 billion pounds, with strong growth across all segments of the business.



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it continues to expect underlying operating profit to be in line with market forecasts. Overall Group bookings for Summer 2017 is up 11 percent, with pricing up 1 percent.



Separately, the Company announced that Jürgen Schreiber and Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors with effect from July 26, 2017.



