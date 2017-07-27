SMMT: UK Car Output Falls Following Long Period of Record Growth as Japan Remains UK Auto's Second Biggest Asian Market

LONDON, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UK car production falls -2.9 in first half of 2017 to 866,656 units, as production lines gear up for new models.

Global demand drives volumes in first six months, with 78.9% of British-built cars shipped overseas and year on year demand broadly stable at -0.9%.

Independent report forecasts sector will just miss 2 million production milestone by 2020.

Japan remains UK Auto's second biggest Asian market, with 12,656 people buying British, despite

-13.9% decline.

UK car production fell by -2.9% in the first half of 2017, with 866,656 cars rolling off production lines, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The small drop in output, which still makes the first six months the second biggest for 12 years, follows changes in production schedules for new model introductions.[1]

Production for export continued to drive volumes in 2017 as global demand for British-built cars dipped by a marginal -0.9% in the first six months, with 683,826 cars shipped overseas. The percentage of cars built for export now stands at 78.9% - the highest for five years.[2] Meanwhile, demand from the home market declined -9.5% to 182,830 units as the UK new car market cools in line with forecasts following a long period of record growth.

Production is forecast to rally in the second half of 2017, according to the latest independent forecast.[3] The projection is based on a number of new models and updates planned for production later this year - many from premium brands, helping to cement the UK as the world's second biggest producer of premium cars after Germany.[4] However, market softness both in the UK and certain key export markets may see the 2017 forecast revised. Looking further ahead, the base outlook with an interim Brexit deal secured, has been revised and the analysis forecasts industry will just miss the ambition of 2 million cars by 2020 (1,993,750).

In the first six months, global demand grew in a number of markets, notably the US - the UK's biggest export region after the EU - where exports rose by more than a third (37.6%) thanks to the launch of a raft of new models there. US buyers now account for around one in six of all UK car exports.

Sales of British made cars in Japan fell -13.9% in the first half of the year, however, the country remains the UK's second biggest Asian market, behind China. In the first half of 2017, more than 12,000 Japanese buyers chose a UK-built car, taking 1.9% of exports.

The EU remained the UK's biggest trading partner, accounting for more than half of all cars produced for export (54.6%), with Germany and Italy the UK's second and third biggest single markets. In fact, EU countries make up half of UK Automotive's top 10 export destinations, highlighting the importance of continued free trade.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive, SMMT,said, "World class engineering and products, strong government collaboration and massive investment have helped UK Automotive become a global success story. Given the highly integrated nature of the global automotive sector, it is vital we maintain open trade with our customers and suppliers for the benefit of consumers worldwide. Japan remains an important trading partner for the UK, and the recent announcement of an agreement on an EU-Japan Free Trade agreement is welcome news for both our industries. However, for the UK to benefit post-Brexit, it will need to secure trade agreements with both the EU and Japan, underlining the importance of securing the right trade deal during Brexit negotiations."

Car manufacturing Jun-16 Jun-17 % Change YTD-16 YTD-17 % Change Total 158,641 136,901 -13.7% 892,384 866,656 -2.9% Home 35,252 29,631 -15.9% 202,018 182,830 -9.5% Export 123,389 107,270 -13.1% 690,366 683,826 -0.9% % export 77.8% 78.4% 77.4% 78.9%

