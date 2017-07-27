

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group plc (WEIR.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 59.1 million pounds for the period ended 30 June 2017 compared to 25.4 million pounds, previous year. Reported earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.7 pence compared to 10.9 pence. Profit before tax from continuing operations (before exceptional items and intangibles amortisation) increased by 12% to 92 million pounds from 82 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations (before exceptional items and intangibles amortisation) increased to 31.4 pence from 29.4 pence.



First-half revenue from continuing operations was 1.09 billion pounds compared to 866 million pounds, up 26% on a reported basis reflecting both the recovery in North American Oil & Gas and a foreign exchange benefit of 124 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, revenue was 10% ahead of prior year.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 15.0 pence. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 November to shareholders on the register on 22 September 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX