

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French hotel group Accor (ACRFY.PK, ACRFF.PK) reported that EBIT for the First-half 2017 rose by 68.0% as reported, and by 33.9% like-for-like to 226 million euros, up from 134 million euros in the first half of 2016.



Consolidated first-half 2017 revenue amounted to 922 million euros, up 8.3% year-on-year at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates. It was up 33.5% on a reported basis.



In the six months to June 30, 2017, funds from operations amounted to 253 million euros, versus 118 million euros in first-half 2016, due to good levels of business recorded in the majority of the Group's markets.



The Group forecasts 2017 EBIT of between 460 million euros and 480 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX