The Board of Directors of Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) met on July 26, 2017, and approved the 2017 second interim dividend of 0.62 euro per share. This interim dividend, unchanged compared to the proposed 2017 first interim dividend, is payable in euro according to the following timetable:

Ex-dividend date: December 19, 2017 Record date: December 18, 2017 Payment date in cash or shares issued in lieu of cash: January 11, 2018

The Board of Directors will meet on December 12, 2017, to:

declare the 2017 second interim dividend;

offer, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2017, the option for shareholders to receive the 2017 second interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company;

set the price of new shares to be issued with a discount of between 0% and 10% based on the average opening price on Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the Board of Directors' meeting, and reduced by the amount of the 2017 second interim dividend;

set the period for shareholders to elect to receive the payment in new shares from December 19, 2017 to January 3, 2018, both dates inclusive, and;

authorize the payment of the dividend in cash or the delivery of shares issued in lieu of the dividend in cash on January 11, 2018.

Holders of Total's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") will receive the 2017 second interim dividend in dollars based on the then-prevailing exchange rate according to the following timetable:

ADR ex-dividend date: December 15, 2017 ADR record date: December 18, 2017 ADR payment date in cash or shares issued in lieu of cash: January 19, 2018

Registered ADR holders may also contact JP Morgan Chase Bank for additional information. Non-registered ADR holders should contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for additional information.

