

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, in its third-quarter trading update, reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.6 percent, with 1.3 percent like-for-like sales growth in food and 3.8 percent like-for-like sales growth in Drink.



For the 43-week period, like-for-like sales were up 2.0 percent, with 1.4 percent growth in Food and 2.7 percent growth in Drink.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, 'Sales performance since the half year has been encouraging, with strengthening like-for-likes helped by the sunny weather and continued out performance to the market.'



He added, 'The cost headwinds we face remain challenging. However, we are working hard to mitigate these where we can and we are confident that continued focus on the three strategic priority areas we have identified will help us to deliver a performance for the full year in line with the Board's expectations and will generate long term sustainable shareholder value.'



