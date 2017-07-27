

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport company National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 18.8 percent to 64.6 million pounds from last year's 54.4 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 10.9 pence, up 18.5 percent from 9.2 pence last year.



Group normalised profit before tax was 88.9 million pounds, compared to 70.7 million pounds a year ago. Normalised earnings per share were 13.0 pence, compared to 10.9 pence last year.



Group revenue increased 16.2 percent to 1.17 billion pounds from 1.01 billion pounds last year. Revenues grew 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an increase in the interim dividend of 10% to 4.26 pence per share, reflecting its confidence in the performance and future prospects of the business.



In London, the shares were trading at 368.10 pence, up 2.97 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX