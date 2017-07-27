Greening through ICT Summit sessions highlight the need for sustainable smart technologies

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced registration for its inaugural Greening through ICT Summit (IEEE GtICT) in Paris, France, on 3 October 2017, is now open. Drawing a diverse audience of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) researchers, practitioners, technology providers, standards experts, and policy- and decision-makers, IEEE GtICT's delegates will explore solutions for overcoming challenges to achieving sustainability in today's increasingly connected world.

Smart technologies hold untold potential for enhancing the lives of millions around the world. However, as emphasized by IEEE Green Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Initiative Co-Chairs Jaafar Elmirghani, Charles Despins, and Thierry Klein, "These innovations must drive disruptive change with minimal environmental consequence, and also with an eye toward maximum sustainability." The IEEE GtICT Summit will therefore address technological, commercial and public policy challenges that must be overcome to realize connected world sustainability.

Transforming all spheres of human existence, ICT marks an inflection point that is on par with the industrial revolution. An essential tool in the fight against climate change, it has the capacity to eliminate 20 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. With its ability to reconcile socioeconomic benefits with positive environmental impacts, ICT is evolving into a primary driver of sustainable development. Recent changes to the Paris Climate Accord have moved prominent world leaders to reiterate commitments to the agreement, and renewed calls to find new ways of preventing global warming.

IEEE GtICT focuses on the conjunction of science and technology as the lynchpin of sustainable development, and calls out the need for sustainability to be incorporated into intelligent technology design and deployment. Designed to stimulate open, productive dialog in an impartial environment, it brings together global industry, research, and government experts to consider an array of topics, activities, and viewpoints, including:

ICT as a driver of sustainability through digital economy strategies

Convergence of power grids with the internet

Impacts of regulatory and adoption policies on climate change initiatives

Improved management of technology life cycles

Vertical market reactions to the ICT-driven paradigm shift

The IEEE GtICT Summit affords unparalleled networking and education opportunities, as well as the chance to explore how ICT can be used to elevate energy efficiency, and environmental and societal functions. After the day's interactive discussions, Summit participants will present a Green ICT Vision for the Future declaration for mobilizing future actions.

The IEEE Green ICT Initiative is also hosting its first IEEE Young Professional Green ICT Idea Competition. Aimed at generating new greening ICT concepts and ideas, the competition aspires to bolster sustainable ICT concepts enabling transformative change across society. Young professionals are encouraged to submit creative ideas, solutions, and visions, from which select contributions will be shared as part of IEEE GtICT's Green ICT Vision for the Future declaration.

The IEEE Greening through ICT Summit on 3 October will be held in the 9th arrondissement (Opera district) of Paris. Details of the exact location will be announced on the web site soon. The IEEE GtICT's theme of smart, sustainable technologies will also be highlighted during Le Salon de la Ville et des Territoires Intelligents, Durables et Connectés, a smart city and smart grid exhibition taking place immediately after the GtICT Summit, 4-5 October 2017 at the Paris Porte de Versailles. For more information, please visit http://www.smartgrid-smartcity.com.

To register and view the program of interactive sessions and list of speakers participating in the IEEE Greening through ICT Summit, please visit http://bit.ly/IEEEGtICT2017.

To learn more about IEEE Green ICT, visit our website, like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ieeegreenict/ and/or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IEEEGreenICT.

About IEEE

IEEE is the largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005413/en/

Contacts:

Interprose for IEEE

Amy Foschetti, 704-443-1396

Amy.foschetti@interprosepr.com