

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved slightly in July, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research revealed Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator rose unexpectedly to 112.4 in July from 112.2 in June. The indicator continued to signal very positive sentiment in the economy. The expected reading was 111.5.



All of the business indicators showed a stronger or much stronger situation than normal, the most optimistic sector being manufacturing, the think tank said.



The confidence in total industry edged up 0.1 point to 110.8 in July. The manufacturing sentiment index came in at 120.3 in July versus 119.9 in the previous month, while it was forecast to drop to 117.1.



Meanwhile, the confidence index for building and civil engineering decreased to 111.2 from 111.7 a month ago.



The confidence indicator for the retail trade fell 0.8 points to 106.4 in July due to slightly greater dissatisfaction with current stocks of goods. On the other hand, the confidence indicator for the service sector gained 0.6 points to 105.4 in July.



The consumer confidence indicator fell slightly but remained above the historical average. The corresponding index slid to 102.2 from 102.6 a month ago.



