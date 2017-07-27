

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of thermal processing services, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation increased to 58.2 million pounds from 45.9 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share increased to 22.9 pence from 17.5 pence a year ago.



Headline profit before taxation was 60.5 million pounds, compared to 48.1 million pounds a year ago. Headline earnings per share were 23.6 pence, compared to 18.3 pence last year.



Group revenue up 18.8% to 345.7 million pounds from 291.0 million pounds a year ago. Revenues grew 8.3% at constant currency.



Bodycote said it achieved strong revenue growth in the first half, with good momentum in virtually all parts of the Group. Notably, the General Industrial business, which represents almost 40% of Group revenues, experienced a broad based recovery after over three years of decline. Automotive and Aerospace also moved ahead.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.3p, which represents an increase of 6%.



Looking ahead, Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive said, 'The positive momentum achieved in the first half is expected to continue. While our business, by its nature, has limited forward visibility, the Board now expects the full year result to be towards the upper end of market expectations.'



In London, Bodycote shares were gaining 4.8 percent to 899 pence.



