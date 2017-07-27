

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased in the second quarter, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 17.22 percent in the second quarter from 18.75 percent a quarter ago.



The number of unemployed decreased by 340,700 or 8.01 percent in the second quarter.



Job creation in services and industry climbed by 272,400 and by 65,700, respectively. Likewise, employment grew 52,100 in construction. Meanwhile, employment in agriculture fell by 15,200.



