

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc. (INCH.L), a multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax increased 16.2 percent to 191.7 million pounds from last year's 165.0 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share grew 20 percent to 33.1 pence from 27.6 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 196.8 million pounds, compared to 165 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 34.1 pence, compared to 27.6 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the first half climbed 18.7 percent to 4.5 billion pounds from 3.8 billion pounds last year.



Revenues increased 9.5% at constant currency. The company said it benefitted from broad based growth across markets and value drivers. Excluding the South American acquisition, revenue grew by 13.4% at actual rates and 4.6% at constant currency.



The company said strong underlying performance in Emerging Markets continues, with return to profit growth in Asia.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.9p, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%.



Looking ahead, Stefan Bomhard, Group CEO, said, 'Our revenue, profit and free cash flow performance in the first half of 2017 was well ahead of last year as we continue to put our Ignite strategy into action. Reflecting the strength of these results, we now expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2017, modestly ahead of our expectations at the start of the year.'



The company previously said it expects to deliver a resilient constant currency performance in 2017.



