

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported that its profit after tax attributable to Lancashire for the second-quarter rose to $38.2 million from $31.5 million in the prior year.



Net premiums written grew to $163.5 million from $157.0 million in the prior year. Net premiums earned was $98.3 million down from $113.4 million in the prior year.



Lancashire announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend for 2017 of $0.05 per common share per common share. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 6 September 2017 to shareholders of record on 11 August 2017.



