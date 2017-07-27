

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday as Samsung Electronics and Nintendo Corp reported strong earnings results, oil prices held near eight-week highs and the Fed's dovish statement prompted investors to reduce their rate hike bets.



While keeping interest rates unchanged, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would begin to unwind its bloated balance sheet 'relatively soon'.



Following the statement, futures markets now see only a 30 percent chance that the Fed will hike rates next in December.



Chinese shares ended little changed even as data showed China's major industrial firms posted increased profit growth in June.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite closed up 2.11 points or 0.06 percent at 3,249.78 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 192 points or 0.71 percent at 27,132 in late trade.



Japanese shares edged up on expectations that the Bank of Japan would maintain its monetary stimulus program longer than most other global central banks. The Nikkei average recouped early losses to end up 29.48 points or 0.15 percent at 20,079.64. The broader Topix index closed 0.37 percent higher at 1,626.84.



Game maker Nintendo soared 7.6 percent after posting stronger-than-expected profits. Likewise, communications equipment company Hitachi Kokusai Electric rallied 4.6 percent after raising its earnings outlook for FY18.



Australian shares extended gains for a third consecutive session, with firmer commodity prices and the Fed's dovish inflation view offering support. The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 8.40 points or 0.15 percent to 5,785 while the All Ordinaries index ended up 8.90 points or 0.15 percent at 5,832.20.



Mining giant BHP Billiton advanced 1.1 percent and rival Rio Tinto rose 0.6 percent after copper surged to the highest level in more than two years on reports of a potential ban on scrap metal imports in China.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group gained 1.2 percent on healthy first-quarter earnings.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell around 1 percent as oil paused after rallying as much as 1.8 percent on Wednesday.



Seoul stocks joined a global rally as the Fed adopted a more cautious tone on the inflation outlook and Samsung Electronics posted its highest-ever profit for a quarter. The benchmark Kospi rose 8.73 points or 0.36 percent to 2,443.24.



South Korea's GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Korea said in a preliminary reading today. That was in line with expectations after a 1.1 percent gain in the first quarter.



New Zealand shares ended marginally higher, with the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index closing up 1.13 points or 0.01 percent at 7,711.72. While A2 Milk shares soared 7.6 percent to reach a record high, Spark New Zealand, Warehouse Group and Sky City Entertainment fell over 1 percent each.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent after all three U.S. benchmarks hit fresh record highs overnight, buoyed by robust housing data, the rally in oil prices, Boeing's turnaround results and the latest Fed statement, which expressed concerns about low inflation. The Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.9 percent.



