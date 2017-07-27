

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks maker Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) reported that its group revenue for the third-quarter was 384.6 million pounds, up 11.1 percent on last year at actual exchange rates. In constant currency, revenue rose 6.5 percent.



On an organic basis, revenue rose 9 percent to 377.4 million pounds.



Volume in the period increased by 2.3 percent and ARP increased 2.9 percent.Organic revenue, excluding the recent acquisition of Bela Ischia, increased 4.5 percent.



The company said its GB revenue for the quarter rose 4.9 percent, with volume growth of 3.4 percent and ARP growth of 1.5 percent. France revenue increased 11.0 percent, with volume growth of 3.9 perecnt and an ARP increase of 6.8 percent.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said, 'Trading in the third quarter has been strong with group volumes, ARP and revenue ahead of last year, driven by a range of factors including our focus on growth channels, successful revenue management, delivery of our business capability programme and favourable weather.'



Looking ahead to the full year, the company said it remains confident that EBITA will be in line with current market expectations despite challenging comparatives for the fourth and largest quarter and a mixed economic backdrop.



