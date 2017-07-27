Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-07-27 10:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 July 2017



Report No. 15/2017



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 335



Tonny Thierry Andersen 200



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 189



Jim Ditmore 184



Glenn Söderholm 190



Gilbert Kohnke 171



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 171



Jesper Nielsen 145



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639584