Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-07-27 10:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 July 2017
Report No. 15/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 335
Tonny Thierry Andersen 200
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 189
Jim Ditmore 184
Glenn Söderholm 190
Gilbert Kohnke 171
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 171
Jesper Nielsen 145
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639584
