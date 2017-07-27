

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L), an asset management company, Thursday reported that its half-year profit before tax grew 21 percent to 342.8 million pounds from 282.3 million pounds.



Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 23 percent to 361.5 million pounds from 293.7 million pounds last year.



On a per share basis, basic earnings rose to 97.8 pence from 81.1 pence, and adjusted basic earnings increased to 103.5 pence from 84.5 pence last year.



Net operating revenues for the first half grew 18 percent to 940.1 million pounds from £794.9 million pounds last year.



The Group's interim dividend was up 17 percent to 34.0 pence per share.



