Arqiva, the UK's leading communications infrastructure and media services company, and Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) today announced an agreement that strengthens their relationship at the premium 28° East video neighbourhood.

The multi-year, multi-transponder agreement covering high-power transponders at 28° East reinforces Arqiva's competitive position as a leading service provider for DTH services in the UK and Ireland. With multiple teleports, transponders and connectivity solutions, Arqiva offers its customers an end-to-end suite of services to deliver channels into over 10 million Sky and Freesat homes.

David Crawford, Managing Director, Satellite and Media at Arqiva, said: "This new multi-transponder deal with Eutelsat gives Arqiva and our customers true flexibility for future developments including the growth of HD channels. Our on-going strategic partnership with Eutelsat reinforces our commitment to providing premium UK DTH satellite capacity and service excellence in the market."

Michel Azibert, Chief Commercial and Development Officer at Eutelsat, added: "The far-reaching agreement announced today is a new milestone in the longstanding relationship between our two companies. It guarantees Arqiva long-term visibility on its capacity requirements to ensure it can meet demand generated by the solid broadcast dynamic in the UK and the accelerating transition to HDTV."

About Arqiva

Arqiva is a leading UK communications infrastructure and media services provider dedicated to connecting people wherever they are through the delivery of TV, radio, mobile and the Internet of Things (IoT). We are an independent provider of telecom towers, with circa 8,000 active sites across Great Britain, and are also the only supplier of national terrestrial television and radio broadcasting services in the UK. Our advanced networks support the exponential growth of connected devices and the ever-increasing demand for data from smartphones to tablets, connected TVs, smart meters, cars and medical devices.

For more information, news and insights from Arqiva, please visit the website at: www.arqiva.com

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA and Facebook Eutelsat.SA

