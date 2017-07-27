Global SAP Software Showcase now Includes itelligence Solutions

BIELEFELD, Germany, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

itelligence AG, one of the successful global SAP partners, has been selected by SAP to present its solutions on the SAP® Best Practices Explorer site (https://rapid.sap.com/bp/#/browse/categories/partner_solutions). The news was announced at the recent SAPPHIRE NOW® conference in Orlando, Florida. The first three solutions developed by the Bielefeld-based experts at itelligence have been available on the platform since May 15, 2017.

To be included in SAP Best Practices Explorer, on-premise solutions from partners must undergo a strict two-step qualification process that evaluates both the solutions and the services.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented: "Being invited to and qualifying for SAP Best Practices Explorer is confirmation of the high quality of development work we invest in our solutions. itelligence solutions for SAP S/4HANA® products are based on a high standard of quality and meet the requirements laid out by SAP. This allows us to promote the digitization of organizations and processes throughout the world."

The SAP online showcase is targeted to all of its customers around the globe. The two-step qualification process aims to ensure that the solutions can be implemented in any existing system running on SAP S/4HANA®.

Mark Albrecht, Vice President of itelligence AG, said: "We believe utilizing SAP Best Practices Explorer to develop the next generation of preconfigured processes running in SAP software is a major benefit for many customers. Customers can utilize these preconfigured processes to design their individual processes in line with future innovations provided by SAP and itelligence. It is the right approach to support digital transformation in a dynamic and agile age to stay competitive and lead their markets."

itelligence currently provides the following solutions on the platform: it.service - Baseline for Professional Service, it.trade - Baseline for Wholesale Distribution and it.metal - Blending (casting) + Non Ferrous Metals.

For partners, the benefits of SAP Best Practices Explorer (https://rapid.sap.com/bp/#/browse/categories/partner_solutions) include the ability to position their solutions alongside SAP offerings, and expose the solution scope with standardized documentation that is structured according to self-contained business processes. Prospective customers can get in direct contact with the partner for an easy way to begin collaboration.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 6.000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, among others global value-added reseller, SAP Certified in Cloud Services, SAP-Certified Provider of Hosting Services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and SAP Platinum Partner, itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific SAP. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AG



Silvia Dicke

itelligence AG

Königsbreede 1

D-33605 Bielefeld

E: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

T: +49-(0)-521 / 9-14-48 - 107





W: http://itelligencegroup.com/de/



SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.