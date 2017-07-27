

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc. (STJ.L), a wealth management group, reported that its first-half IFRS profit before shareholder tax rose 32 percent to 79.6 million pounds from last year's 60.5 million pounds.



IFRS underlying profit before tax rose to 106.3 million pounds from 73.8 million pounds a year ago.



On EEV basis, new business profits increased to 343.0 million pounds from 228.9 million pounds last year. Operating profit was 397.3 million pounds, compared to 284.0 million pounds last year.



Gross inflow of funds under management grew to 6.9 billion pounds from 5.3 billion pounds a year ago. Net inflow of funds under management was 4.3 billion pounds, higher than 3.1 billion pounds last year.



Group funds under management climbed to 83.0 billion pounds from 65.6 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company's board of directors declared a 25 percent increase in the interim dividend to 15.41 pence per share.



